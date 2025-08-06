Who doesn't like free cash? Is there such a fundamental concept of free money with no strings attached? For most Americans, credit is their friend until the payments come due. In times of economic hardship, the government has given rebates, refunds, tax breaks, checks, and other forms of compensation.

Do you remember the Cash for Clunkers program? The Obama Administration launched the program to encourage Americans to buy cars during the Great Recession from 2007 to 2009. The government offered massive cash incentives to those who bought new vehicles. The increased sales helped save the embattled American car companies.

Who doesn't remember during the Pandemic how the government spent billions paying folks not to work? Let's not forget rental payments, allowing people to live rent-free. The program was so massive that many employers went out of business because they couldn't find workers.

Although our economy is continuing to grow under the Trump Administration, there has been considerable economic uncertainty. The stock market resembles a roller coaster as tariffs and trade wars dominate the headlines.

The president, along with folks in the cabinet, has floated the idea of a tariff stimulus check to all Americans. How can President Trump afford to send money back to the states if a large debt so burdens the country?

Government officials say the savings from the tariffs will allow for money to go back to taxpayers. How much money? The figure that has been floated throughout the internet is $1,702.

Who doesn't need an additional $1,702? When will Idahoans see the big money from Uncle Sam? Currently, only one state, not Idaho, will get the money.

Alaskans will receive the check thanks to their permanent dividend fund. Yes, they actually pay people to live in Alaska. However, we all know in the age of President Trump, anything is possible.

