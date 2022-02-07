Fun Ducks Unlimited Event For Eagle Chapter Happening Soon
Ducks Unlimited is an amazing organization with one heck of a cause and some great upcoming local events. Ducks Unlimited is a wetlands conservation organization with over 15 million acres conserved in North America with over $24.7 million spent on conservation in Idaho affecting over 33,000 acres. The projects and work they do affect people and all wildlife. They help purify aquifers with clean water to insure the animals have a clean and safe spot to land, live and have long layovers in their north to south and south to north journeys throughout the year.
Their mission is to conserve, restore and manager wetlands and associated habitats for North America's waterfowl. These habitats also benefit other wildlife and people.
"Ducks Unlimited got its start in 1937 during the Dust Bowl when North America’s drought-plagued waterfowl populations had plunged to unprecedented lows. Determined not to sit idly by as the continent’s waterfowl dwindled beyond recovery, a small group of sportsmen joined together to form an organization that became known as Ducks Unlimited. Its mission: habitat conservation."
Click here to learn more about the amazing work they have done at Ducks Unlimited and what they continue to do going into the future.
They have annual events that are fun and for a great cause both nationally and locally. They have multiple events around Idaho every year. The next one is in Eagle and coming up soon! In the last 5 years just the Eagle Chapter alone is responsible for 918 acres of wetlands conserved. After this event they are sure to reach over 1,000 acres. That is incredible. If you want to have a fun great night, amazing dinner and the possibility of brining home something incredible from the raffle, prizes or auctions then you should definitely plan to be there.
There will be cold beer, guns and lots of prizes and auction items are ready to go. Purchase a table and bring your friends or clients and have fun together. Tickets include dinner, beer glasses and a Ducks Unlimited membership.
Eagle Conservation Dinner
Chapter Surf & Turf Dinner and fundraiser
Riverside Hotel in Boise
Feb 19, 2022 at 5:30 PM
Click here to learn more and buy tickets to this incredible event that all goes to a great cause!