God and Country Wednesday Night in Nampa!

The 2021 God and Country Festival at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater is almost here! Wednesday, gates will open at 5:30 PM and all our welcome. Admission to the event is free. Worried about overheating?

You can bring your own containers, here are the details. You will be able to bring sealed water bottles with water and containers to fill with water at the many water stations inside, from a release from the God and Country Festival.

The entire family will be entertained by the Treasure Valley's Greatest Fireworks Show, Treasure Valley's Great Christian Bands, Military Appreciation, Civic Awards, Food, and Fellowship.

The Treasure Valley God & Country Committee is an independent, non-profit community organization. This family-friendly event again this year is supported entirely by donations from local individuals, businesses, corporate sponsors, and advertisers. This is to keep the event free to the public.

The event will again honor the military, past and current military veterans. The God and Country emcees are Kevin Miller from KIDO Talk Radio and former KTVB News Anchor Dee Sarton. They will also introduce public servants and elected officials. Fireworks America show with music will again be played on Townsquare Media's KIDO AM and FM. Event information is included below.

The history of the event which began in 1966 by Chuck Conners bringing back patriotism to our communities with Patriotic Parades. This is an old fashioned, patriotic, and religious festival honoring military, law enforcement fire and emergency personnel and other public servants.

The emphasis is placed on the words and ideals of our nation's Founders, and special recognition is given for those who serve in the military, both active-duty and veterans.

WEDNESDAY, June 30, 2021

5:30 PM - Gates Open

6:30 PM – Welcome by Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling with Elected Officials, Prayer and Pledge.

6:40 PM – Deer Flat Church Worship Band

7:00 PM – Sister's Promise

7:40 PM – Pastor Ryan Brown – Speaker Crossroads Community Church

8:00 PM – Military/Color Guard/National Anthem/Patriotic Program

8:30 PM – Sovereign Grace Church Worship Band

9:00 PM – Hill City Church Worship Band

9:20 PM – Christian Faith Center Caldwell Campus Worship Band

9:40 PM – Pastor Izzy Concepcion – Speaker – Christian Faith Center Caldwell Campus

10:00 PM – Rock Harbor Church Worship Band

10:30 PM – Fireworks America Fireworks

