Grab Free Boise Music Festival Tickets at These Boise Locations
After two years of being away due to COVID-19, it's back and it's better than ever: Boise Music Festival.
For years, this has been a signature event for the Treasure Valley brining through massive acts such as Nelly, Pitbull, Flo-Rida, Granger Smith and more. There's something magical about the way that it brings folks together from all over the State of Idaho to celebrate music. This year more than ever--a REUNION to live music is going to be possible.
With acts like Tate McRae, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Tag Team, and Walker Hayes on our mainstage this year--we know that everyone wants to get their hands on these tickets.
Why pay, when you can get some for free?
Interested in landing a free pair from a local business sometime soon? Here's when, where, and how to get your tickets--free of charge!
Of course, with everything fun comes a group of haters...
In fact, if you missed it, we were able to compile some of the very best commentary online that just ROASTS this full-day of music and family fun.
Who hurt y'all!?
