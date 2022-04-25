Grab Free Boise Music Festival Tickets at These Boise Locations

After two years of being away due to COVID-19, it's back and it's better than ever: Boise Music Festival.

For years, this has been a signature event for the Treasure Valley brining through massive acts such as Nelly, Pitbull, Flo-Rida, Granger Smith and more. There's something magical about the way that it brings folks together from all over the State of Idaho to celebrate music. This year more than ever--a REUNION to live music is going to be possible.

With acts like Tate McRae, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Tag Team, and Walker Hayes on our mainstage this year--we know that everyone wants to get their hands on these tickets.

Boise Music Festival Headliners Join us June 25th at Expo Idaho on the Boise Music Festival Mainstage!

Why pay, when you can get some for free?

Interested in landing a free pair from a local business sometime soon? Here's when, where, and how to get your tickets--free of charge!

Free Boise Music Festival Ticket Tracker Interested in where to find your FREE Boise Music Festival tickets with your favorite Boise radio stations? Here is a comprehensive list which will continue to be updated as more locations are announced!

Of course, with everything fun comes a group of haters...

In fact, if you missed it, we were able to compile some of the very best commentary online that just ROASTS this full-day of music and family fun.

The Comments That Roasted Boise Music Festival Online If there is one thing that we can count on, it's how excited everyone is to make it to the Boise Music Festival. It is obvious, especially judging by the online commentary, that everyone is really excited!

Who hurt y'all!?

Boise Music Festival Through The Years Boise Music Festival has been enjoyed by the Treasure Valley for 10 years.