Great Idaho Gun Shows Coming to The Ford Idaho Center in 2022

Are you even an Idahoan if you don’t own a gun? Kidding. Kinda. I really feel like everyone here has guns … and it’s somewhat of a must if you live in Idaho.

And hey, it is around Valentine’s Day after all … maybe this could be a sweet gift idea for your significant other. Whether it’s actually getting them a new gun or simply some tickets to the shows this year.

Gun shows are always a cool experience, and lucky for us, they’re notorious for coming to the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa every year.

Gun Show Trader and The Great Idaho Gun Show announced their schedule for 2022, and they’re coming to Boise/Nampa at least 6 times this year. So, if you’re unable to make the one that’s happening this weekend, no worries at all, there will be plenty of opportunities throughout the year. (Schedule & Details Below 👇)

The event is Saturday 9:00am-6:00pm and Sunday 9:00am-3:00pm ($9/person), and here’s a list of their upcoming shows in 2022:

February 5 th – 6 th

– 6 March 5 th – 6 th

– 6 April 9 th – 10 th

– 10 June 4 th – 5 th

– 5 September 10 th – 11 th

– 11 November 12th – 13th

According to the event’s description by Gun Show Trader, “This Nampa gun show is held at Ford Idaho Center and hosted by Lewis Clark Trader. All federal, state, and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed.”

Have a good time, check out the guns, and maybe walk away with a new favorite ... but don't break the law people!

