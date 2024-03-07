The #1 Greatest Asian Food Restaurant in the Boise Area Right Now

Looking for delicious Asian food restaurants in the Boise area anyone?

Photo by Timothy Dykes on Unsplash Photo by Timothy Dykes on Unsplash loading...

Boise is home to a ton of amazing dining experiences, with a big selection of Asian food restaurants—one being among the greatest in America. Keep scrolling for a bunch of great options.

There's an article from Stacker that features Tripadvisor's top picks for the best Asian food restaurants in the Boise area. Stacker says, "Boise features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion."

What restaurant is #1 on the list?

Google Maps | Rajkumar Manthena Google Maps | Rajkumar Manthena loading...

Pad Thai House Thai Cuisine in Boise

#1. Pad Thai House - Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews) - Address: 10038 W Overland Rd, Boise, ID 83709-1565

Stacker shared, "Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Boise on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews."

It's true, Boise is quickly becoming one of the top "foodie" places in the country, and so many national lists are starting to feature more and more restaurants and food from here in the Treasure Valley. Pad Thai House comes highly recommended by Stacker, Tripadvisor, and many raving local reviews.

Keep scrolling for other amazing Asian food restaurants in the Boise area and much more!

Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho? A report named the best place to find Chinese food in Idaho... while their pick is in Idaho Falls, here are some Boise spots that we think could challenge the Idaho Falls spot for the title. Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas

Boise Doesn't Have to Travel Far to Enjoy the Best Sushi in Idaho Love Food recently published a list titled the "Best Sushi Joint in Every State." Sometimes national publications miss the mark, but this time around they hit the nail on the head! Their #1 pick was the same as the pick by locals in the popular "Boise Food Finds" Facebook group! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Idaho's #1 Thai Restaurant is One of the Best in the Country Photos of Mai Thai Restaurant's delicious food! Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

30 of the Boise Area's Top Rated Restaurants for 2024 Maybe 2024 is the year where you want to expand your horizons and give a restaurant you haven't tried before a chance. According to Trip Advisor, these are 30 of the best in the Treasure Valley. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart