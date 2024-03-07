The #1 Greatest Asian Food Restaurant in the Boise Area Right Now
Looking for delicious Asian food restaurants in the Boise area anyone?
Boise is home to a ton of amazing dining experiences, with a big selection of Asian food restaurants—one being among the greatest in America. Keep scrolling for a bunch of great options.
There's an article from Stacker that features Tripadvisor's top picks for the best Asian food restaurants in the Boise area. Stacker says, "Boise features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion."
What restaurant is #1 on the list?
Pad Thai House Thai Cuisine in Boise
#1. Pad Thai House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Address: 10038 W Overland Rd, Boise, ID 83709-1565
Stacker shared, "Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Boise on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews."
It's true, Boise is quickly becoming one of the top "foodie" places in the country, and so many national lists are starting to feature more and more restaurants and food from here in the Treasure Valley. Pad Thai House comes highly recommended by Stacker, Tripadvisor, and many raving local reviews.
Keep scrolling for other amazing Asian food restaurants in the Boise area and much more!
