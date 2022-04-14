Known for a wide spectrum of flavor that spans from citrus to smoky, Idahoans are embracing Hawaiian BBQ one ono entrée at a time. And I happen to be one of them.

Alright, I'm not. But a Disney girl can dream, ya'll.

For some time now, Hawaiian culture has been making its way into my meals, my home, and my family. If you're familiar with my view on friendship, you know I believe friends are the family we choose; a philosophy shared between islanders and myself.

And though my aim is to highlight local Hawaiian BBQ, I'd be remiss if I failed to acknowledge Hawaiian culture as well. Warm, inviting, fun, and exciting, Hawaiian cuisine mirrors and compliments the beautiful heritage from which it stems.

Just like the robust flavor profiles of fresh ginger and garlic, my Hawaiian ohana are every bit as distinct and inviting. Really, they just make everything better. Combine the two and you have a recipe for a terrific time and fantastic food.

In true ohana spirit, no one's left behind. Everyone's fed. And even if it's a plain-old Tuesday night, 40+ gather for the laughs, the love, and the fellowship. Without a doubt, it's the thing I love and relate to most about Hawaiian culture. I could go on, but like most wonderful things in life, I think it's something best appreciated through firsthand experience.

And so, without further ado about the wonderful islanders in my life, I present to you 10 of the Treasure Valley's Hawaiian BBQ eateries to tour. Not in the mood to go solo? No worries. Grab your auntie and grind, friend!

Grindz. Hawaiian BBQ Craze Hits Boise

