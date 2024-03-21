Happy Spring! Boise Trails Are Reopening for the Spring Season

As the Treasure Valley welcomes the first day of spring, local outdoor enthusiasts have reason to celebrate as Ridge to Rivers announces the reopening of several trails previously closed during the winter months. In a recent release, Ridge to Rivers excitedly declared, "Happy first day of Spring - Trails are open!"

Keep scrolling for a list of the newly open trails and some pictures!

Effective immediately, hikers and nature-lovers in the area can explore the following trails which were temporarily closed to mitigate damage caused by seasonal conditions:

West side of Ridgecrest

Bucktail

Two Point

North side of Who Now Loop

Seamans from the water tank to the ridgeline

Heroes

Old Pen

Seamans Gulch

Seamans Gulch | Ridge to Rivers Seamans Gulch | Ridge to Rivers loading...

Expressing gratitude for the community's patience and cooperation, Ridge to Rivers emphasized the importance of respecting trail closures. Despite some instances of individuals bypassing closure fences, the organization noted a significant improvement in trail conditions compared to previous years.

Watchman Trail

Watchman Trail | Ridge to Rivers Watchman Trail | Ridge to Rivers loading...

"Overall, these trails are in much better shape than in previous years - meaning a better experience for everyone for the rest of the year," stated Ridge to Rivers.

Heroes Trail

Heroes Trail | Ridge to Rivers Heroes Trail | Ridge to Rivers loading...

The reopening of these trails not only signifies the arrival of spring but also presents an exciting opportunity to reconnect with nature and enjoy the beautiful landscapes Boise offers.

Keep scrolling for 10 of the easiest spring trails in Boise, this year's Easter Egg Hunts in the Treasure Valley, and much more!

10 Easy Spring Hikes in the Boise Area with Breathtaking Views Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

Top 5 Hot Springs Trails in the Boise National Forest Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

Boise and the Treasure Valley's Ultimate Easter Egg Hunt Guide 2024 Is your group, organization or church holding a community Easter Egg hunt? Click here to tell us about it. Make sure you include the name of your organization, the address of the event and a little bit about what to expect. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

2024 Boise Music Festival Main Stage Artists The 13th Annual Boise Music Festival is June 22, 2024 at Expo Idaho! Here's a look at the artists who've been announced to perform on this year's main stage! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2024 More and more artists are finding their way to the Treasure Valley! Here's a look at who's coming our way in 2024. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart