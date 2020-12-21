Health Insurance Deadline Extended in Idaho

If you haven't enrolled in health insurance yet, you're getting an extension to do so. The open enrollment deadline for Idahoans to sign up for insurance coverage for 2021 has been extended to the end of the year. December 31st is the new deadline for Idaho residents to get health insurance that will go into effect Jan. 1, 2021.

The previous deadline was December 15th. There happened to be a surge in enrollment. According to Your Health Idaho, the state saw a record number of signups. That fact along with the coronavirus pandemic convinced officials to extend the deadline to a later date.

"An unprecedented year calls for unprecedented measures," said Your Health Idaho Chairman of the Board, Stephen Weeg in a quote by KTVB. "Given the challenges faced by Idahoans in 2020 and the renewed need for comprehensive health insurance, we hope that by extending the deadline a few more weeks, every Idahoan will have access to the coverage they need for the coming year."

Your Health Idaho Executive Director Pat Kelly "urges every interested Idahoan to explore their options and not wait until the last minute to sign up," He is emphasizing, "This really is the last opportunity to get covered for 2021, and I would hate for anyone to miss out on the peace of mind that comes with having health insurance."

Visit the Your Health Idaho website to shop for insurance plans and to enroll in the best one for you. Your Health Idaho is available to reach by phone at 1-855-944-3246 with any questions or click here.