Heart Warming Boise Area Santa Stories That Will Make You Smile
We're only a few days away from Santa's big run, and everyone is a kid when Santa comes to town. Whether we're kids or kids at heart, everyone has a favorite story about the big guy. The big guy is Santa, not Joe Biden. We had an opportunity to ask you to share your favorite Santa stories with us. We've selected the best of the best to share with you right before Santa loads up his sleigh.
History of Santa Claus
Santa's origin begins with the real-life monk who became Saint Nicholas. Experts say that he was born around 280 AD in what is today the country of Turkey. He was known to help others by giving away his immense wealth to the poor. History reports that he saved three sisters from slavery by giving their father a dowry so they could be married.
Idaho Santa Stories
Melody: We were waiting in line at mall to see Santa when Mary Katherine was about a year & a half old. The line took forever & she was running all over the place, so Chris put her on his shoulders while we waited. We were on deck to see Santa when she decided to throw up Chris’s head & all I could do was laugh instead of help at first. Chris was thrilled. Had to pose for the family picture with Santa seconds later. Was not pretty
Jeff: 5 years ago when everyone was waiting in line to see Santa at Cabela's I walked my 5 month old Luke, a chocolate Labrador, down the line to love on kids and parents while they were waiting. Lots of happiness.
Mateo: Mine involves a recent visit to the mall
Santa Story for Adults Only
David: This story is not for ears who still believe.