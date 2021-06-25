Hey Idaho! Take It Easy Over the Next Week

Don't let the summer activities put your health at risk.

Well, we've all been waiting for summer and it's finally here. Boy, it's hot. I tend to say that every single summer, but this one seems a little excessive, don't you think?

Boise in particular is looking to get to 106 by next Wednesday, June 30.

That triple-digit heat is expected beginning Sunday, June 27. Other places that will be in the triple digits include Baker City, Burns, Jerome, McCall, and Ontario. Residents in Ontario could see close to 110-degree heat before it's all said and done.

We need to take this seriously. The National Weather Service stated in that tweet that "Heat is the #1 weather-related killer in the United States." Before to keep drinking water, limit the time you are outside, and keep an eye on your kids and pets. If you've got work to do outside, I recommend setting an alarm on your phone so you can take break periodically and cool off indoors.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are not things you want to mess with. They can kill you. So pay attention to your body and don't be afraid to just stay in for a bit. It's a great excuse to binge Netflix.