Honoring the legacy of Idaho Broadcaster Lou Dobbs

A few days ago, America and Idaho lost a great communicator, Lou Dobbs. He was the guy who made business news hip and happening on cable television. (I know our younger readers will cringe reading the hip and happening reference.) Before Mr. Dobbs, business news was boring and relegated to newspapers and magazines.

Lou Dobbs' influence on business news was profound, making it not just relevant but also exciting. His journey began on CNN, then continued on Fox News, and finally on the Fox Business Channel. Many experts and fans credit him with the existence of channels like CNBC, Bloomberg, and Fox Business Channel. His impact was so significant that even big personalities like Jim Crammer owe a part of their success to him.

Mr. Dobbs, a self-made man with deep Idaho roots, was a source of pride for the state. His father's move to Idaho during his high school years was a pivotal moment in his life. Despite being accepted to both Idaho and Idaho State, he chose to attend Harvard University, a decision that would change his life. His Idaho upbringing, however, remained a significant part of him. In an interview with Esquire Magazine, he reflected on the East Coast elitism he encountered, a testament to his strong connection to Idaho.

"One professor asked where we were all from and I said, "Well, I'm from Idaho." And he says, "Oh, the cultural wasteland of America." I was struck down. But that was an important lesson. I knew I could work in 100 degree heat, I could load twenty-two tons of hay on a trailer by myself, I could stand in a pair of used Acme boots and not worry about what anybody thought."

One of his great quotes was about his time in the Gem State picking potatoes with migrant workers. He admired their work ethic while reflecting on the opportunity public education provides every American.

"Public education is the great equalizer in our society. It allows anyone to upgrade their status."

Mr. Dobbs may have left us, but his impact remains in Idaho and beyond.

