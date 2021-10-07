Idaho Politics Draws National Media Coverage

Idaho's showdown between Governor Brad Little and Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin has caught the attention of the national media. The nation's top aggregator site, The Drudge Report, featured the Idaho disagreement as to the third most prominent story on its website Wednesday.

CNN, Newsmax, and OAN have run significant packages on the upcoming governor's race. The lieutenant governor made the early morning rounds this morning visiting Newsmax echoing the comments she told us earlier this week.

Idaho's political storm isn't limited to just the usual suspects of news and politics. Esquire Magazine compares Idaho Politics to the Game of Thrones series on HBO.

The national media, or what I like to call the freak show, loves to watch a car crash. They come into an area, swarm it get what they want, and leave. Perhaps the good news about all the crazy press is that it will deter more folks from moving to our state?

