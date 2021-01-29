How Ada County Can Help You With Your Rent

The Pandemic has upended the economy on every level. Shutdowns have caused thousands of Idahoans to lose their jobs. Federal, state, and local governments had put limits on the ability of landlords to evict folks due to a job loss. The Biden Administration recently pledged to continue to put moratoriums on evictions. However, what happens when you don't have money to pay your rent and you live in Ada County? It looks like help will soon be available for Ada County residents who rent their residence and have struggled to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ada County Board of Commissioners announced in a press release that federal grant money will soon be available for those who qualify. The Emergency Rental Assistance money is part of the 2nd COVID relief package and was distributed by the U.S. Treasury.

All three Ada County Commissioners expressed their thoughts on how the grant will make a difference in Ada County. Ada County Commission Chairman Rod Beck shared, “This pandemic has caused untold hardships for so many of our friends and neighbors through no fault of their own,” said . “We are grateful this money is now available to Ada County residents, and we deeply appreciate the cooperation and expertise provided by our partners at the Boise City/Ada County Housing Authorities.”

Commissioner Ryan Davidson added, “When we applied for this grant money, we knew there was a clear and growing need. Many folks who are eligible have been struggling. This is the kind of assistance we believe is both necessary and timely.”

Kendra Kenyon, Ada County Commissioner continued, “Few things are more stressful than wondering if you can keep a roof over your head. This kind of assistance helps the whole community and has a positive ripple effect throughout our local economy.”