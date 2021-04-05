How Idaho’s Quality of Life is Disappearing

The following article is not a news story. You could call it a list of concrete grievances that we've been opining about on KIDO Talk Radio for almost twelve years.

We now have facts to back up the observations of the quickly disappearing Idaho quality of life. Let's start with the cost of living in the Gem State. If you're a renter, chances are your landlord has raised your rent. Not just a little, but in a big way. Rent in the Boise area now rivals big cities like Dallas and Phoenix, reports the Idaho Statesman. At least those towns have major league sports. I don't see an NFL, MLB, NBA, or NHL team coming to town soon.

If you're a homeowner, life is good for you to afford to pay the exorbitant property taxes. The legislature has failed to provide relief for homeowners who can't keep up with the rising home evaluations. Sure, you can sell your home, but there's no place to move to. Real estate agents tell me that folks are buying RVs and living in hotels after selling their homes. The Idaho Press details the plight of a paramedic who wanted to buy a home that was assessed at $149,400 a year or two ago. That same cottage at 842 square feet is priced at $399,000. Ouch!

Governor Little announced last week that he wants over 80 million dollars to fix Idaho roads. Perhaps the governor should throw in a course on combating aggressive driving. A new study that the Statesman picked up reports that Boise is the second deadliest commute in the country. Congratulations, we're number two to Seattle. How many times have we talked about tailgating, speeding, and running red lights in the Treasure Valley?

Our quality of life is in jeopardy if we continue to take, take, take. Idaho became a destination state because of the incredible quality of life that is eroding. Public and private leaders need to stop drinking coffee on the sidelines and begin to solve these problems instead of passing the buck.

