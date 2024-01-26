How is Idaho NOT Featured on List of Beautiful Winter Photos?

How would you rate Idaho's winters in regards to beauty?

Idaho's winters are often rated highly for their breathtaking landscapes, however, there's a national list of beautiful Winter pictures that didn't recognize Idaho at all — but Utah and California are both on the list and had photos that were featured.

The list showcases beautiful Winter photos and destinations from around the world. Check them out below!

The creator of the list is Love Exploring, and they said: "Whether shrouded in snow, dripping with icicles, or speckled with frost, some destinations truly come to life when temperatures plummet." They're goal was to, "show off some of the world's most beautiful winter scenes, from charming little villages to spectacular frozen lakes and soaring snow-capped peaks.”

This sounds like it was made for Idaho, as there are so many beautiful spots with all of those things: icicles, speckled frost, and the coolest small towns, frozen lakes, and snow-capped peaks.

Not only did Idaho not make the list, but California did! The list features El Capitan, Yosemite National Park in California as being one of the most beautiful Winter scenes in the world.

Photo by Jeremy Bishop on Unsplash Photo by Jeremy Bishop on Unsplash loading...

As for beautiful Winter scenes near Idaho, (the ones that actually made this list), there were four places. Here are the scenes (closest to Idaho) that made the list:

Midway, UT

Photo by Jacob Campbell on Unsplash Photo by Jacob Campbell on Unsplash loading...

Grand Teton National Park, WY

Photo by Amanda Frank on Unsplash Photo by Amanda Frank on Unsplash loading...

Bryce Canyon, UT

Photo by Sean Lee on Unsplash Photo by Sean Lee on Unsplash loading...

Whitefish, MT

Photo by Roberto Nickson on Unsplash Photo by Roberto Nickson on Unsplash loading...

