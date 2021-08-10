How Much Rent Would You Pay To Live In A 27 Story Building In Boise
Recently "Jules on Third" an apartment building in downtown Boise was completed and became available for rent. Immediately I noticed that social media was poppin with post of people moving in. The new apartment complex is definitely a luxury living situation and at first look Boisean's are loving it.
Personally I'm a huge fan of highrise living. I've lived in multiple highrise buildings and currently own a condo on the 21st floor of a downtown Phoenix building so when a new Boise 27 story residential building was announced my day improved by 100 percent.
According to a release by Oppenheimer Development Corporation the parking lot across the street from the Record Exchange at 12th and Idaho in downtown Boise is the proposed site for a 27-story luxury apartment building. When I read 27 stories all I could think of were the incredible unobstructed views of the foothills, Bogus and the entire Treasure Valley. I was impressed that the Boise based Oppenheimer Development Corporation came up with the idea to top what would be Boise's tallest building with a crown "inspired by the Sawtooth Range".
Imagine shops on the ground floor, seven floors of parking some of which would be public and a roof top pool... yes a rooftop pool on a 27 story building in downtown Boise!. All I can say is sign me up? The construction is slated to start in the summer of 2022 and the only question I have is... How much is the rent? Most downtown apartments start at around $1400 per month. How much would you pay to live in the new 27 story luxury apartment building downtown Boise?