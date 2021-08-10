Recently "Jules on Third" an apartment building in downtown Boise was completed and became available for rent. Immediately I noticed that social media was poppin with post of people moving in. The new apartment complex is definitely a luxury living situation and at first look Boisean's are loving it.

Personally I'm a huge fan of highrise living. I've lived in multiple highrise buildings and currently own a condo on the 21st floor of a downtown Phoenix building so when a new Boise 27 story residential building was announced my day improved by 100 percent.

According to a release by Oppenheimer Development Corporation the parking lot across the street from the Record Exchange at 12th and Idaho in downtown Boise is the proposed site for a 27-story luxury apartment building. When I read 27 stories all I could think of were the incredible unobstructed views of the foothills, Bogus and the entire Treasure Valley. I was impressed that the Boise based Oppenheimer Development Corporation came up with the idea to top what would be Boise's tallest building with a crown "inspired by the Sawtooth Range".

Imagine shops on the ground floor, seven floors of parking some of which would be public and a roof top pool... yes a rooftop pool on a 27 story building in downtown Boise!. All I can say is sign me up? The construction is slated to start in the summer of 2022 and the only question I have is... How much is the rent? Most downtown apartments start at around $1400 per month. How much would you pay to live in the new 27 story luxury apartment building downtown Boise?

The Ten Idaho Cities With the Most Affordable Homes Not all zip codes are created equally. Idaho has its share of pricey real estate, but there are still a few places around the state where you can find a home for under $150,000, according to Homesnacks . Wanna move?

110 Year Old Boise Church Converted Into Beautiful $2.9 Million Home