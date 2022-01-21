How To Get Your Medical Bills Legally Erased In 6 Steps
Idahoans everywhere are struggling to pay their medical bills, especially since COVID-19 entered the picture. So, how are people affording to pay these bills? Isn’t it hard enough to go through being hospitalized and recovery to then get slammed with medical bills?
Well, we’ve found out ways to outsmart the system and apply for much-deserved and needed help in Idaho. And it might even save your life, or someone you know.
How can my medical bills be forgiven?
Well, believe it or not, most hospitals in America are non-profit. So what does that mean? Well, it means they legally must have a Charity Care Policy.
Let’s get into it
How to get your medical hospital bills legally forgiven
@dollarfor We crushed over 10 million in medical bills because of this video. We goin for 100 million in 2022! Happy New Year #medical #happynewyear ♬ Spongebob Tomfoolery - Dante9k Remix - David Snell
Keep in mind that this is different for every hospital and every state! But this could really help someone in need or save a life. You can check out St. Lukes Financial Assistance Application here for example.
@dollarfor #stitch with @420loveontour ♬ original sound - Dollar For
Check out this non-profit, Dollar For, that helps people get their medical debt forgiven,
