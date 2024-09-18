Huge Good News for Boise State Football Fans

It is a big weekend in Boise, as Idaho's beloved football team, the Boise State Broncos, plays their first home game at Albertsons Stadium. The home opener will be against Portland State University of the Big Sky Conference.

Most fans and experts believe the game will not be competitive due to the Broncos' depth and talent. Portland State had to call off its home opener due to an excessive number of players getting sick from the whooping cough. The team appears to be healthy and is heading to Boise.

The game will be televised on FS1, with a kickoff around 8 p.m. Mountain Time. Although college football is a game decided on the field, the real competition has moved to off-the-field because of Name Image and Likeness (NIL) and the Transfer Portal.

College football is such a big-money game now that schools at the highest levels, the SEC and the Big 10, are now hiring general managers to manage player management and acquisitions. Every dollar count, just like every point scored in the game on the field.

Boise State Athletics continues investing in facility upgrades. Today, fans want on-site experiences along with going to the game. Boise State doesn't have an enormous revenue stream to fund the improvements, so every dollar counts.

Boise State Athletics announced today Boise State football has sold out its first three home games. The goal is to sell out all home games, and the more people attend, the more money will flow into the athletic department.

