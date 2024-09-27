Boise State Football: Saluting Idaho Game Day Workers

It's another game-day weekend in Boise. Boise State will take on the Washington State Cougars on Saturday night at 8, and the game will be televised on Fox Sports One. The entire area is buzzing with excitement as we prepare for a tough, challenging matchup that has fans from both teams eagerly anticipating the big win.

However, preparations for this epic matchup have been in the works for several weeks. Here's a look at the hidden Idaho unsung heroes, the backbone of this event, working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure a great atmosphere. Whether it's their full-time occupation or a side hustle, these Idahoans deserve a special thank you for their invaluable efforts.

Portland State v Boise State Loren Orr/Getty Images loading...

With an expected crowd of over thirty-eight thousand fans, it's no small feat to ensure a smooth flow in and out of the stadium. We understand the inconvenience caused by the large crowd and often take for granted the convenience of ride-sharing services, forgetting the hard work of those navigating the challenging traffic.

Everyone wants to have a safe, fun experience at Albertsons Stadium. It would be nice if there were no need for security. However, security officers will be on the scene to help folks get to their seats or handle any situations requiring assistance.

Could you imagine what it's like to work the concession stands at Albertsons Stadium? Fans want their beer, hotdogs and every other fast-food item they can ingest while watching the big game on the Blue. Props to those folks that deal with the stress of feeding Bronco Nation.

We want to say thank you to those folks working Saturday so the rest of us can have a great game day experience. Go Broncos!

