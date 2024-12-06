Revealing Boise State’s Behind the Scenes Difference Makers

We all know that certain magic happens on the football field. Some football fans love the statistical breakdown of how their favorite team won or lost the game. Who had the most yards rushing? Did their quarterback throw more touchdowns than interceptions? How many sacks did the defense get? ￼

Other fans are drawn to the storyline involving the two teams on the field. The player who was a walk-on who now is the team star. Boise State's Ashton Jeanty was overlooked as a three-star recruit but is now everyone's favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

However, the teams on the field aren't the only ones responsible for a tremendous game-day experience. For every linebacker, there's a security guard who makes sure no one is in your seat. The unknown hotdog vendor serves hundreds of dogs, feeding ravished fans and fueling four-quarters of passion.

Tonight is the last game of for this year's version of the Boise State Football Team. The nation will be tuned into Fox Television tonight to see the battle between UNLV and the Broncos.

Have you ever wondered what the most popular item sold during the game might be? Or perhaps, what's the least popular item sold? Could it be beer, hotdogs, or hot Chocolate? Let's delve into the game day experience and find out.

Six, now seven home games there's a lot of food and beer sold during this Massive season.

Thanks to Bronco Athletics for compiling a list of items consumed during the recent home game. Let's look at how much was CONSUMED during four quarters of football. (Again, thank everyone who works at the game.)

