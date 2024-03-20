A Huge Reason Why Californians Will Never Stop Moving to Idaho

How many people do you think are in the Treasure Valley? Do you ever feel like Boise is bursting at the seams with too many people? Well, despite the crowded streets and growing neighborhoods, it might surprise you to learn that the entire state of Idaho doesn't even crack 2 million residents.

According to the Idaho Department of Labor and the U.S. Census, the latest numbers (July, 2023) indicate Idaho's population is approximately 1,964,726. So, we're getting close to the 2 million mark! But what does this have to do with California?

In one corner, we've got our beloved state of Idaho, holding strong with 1.9 million proud Idahoans.

Photo by Brett Wharton on Unsplash Photo by Brett Wharton on Unsplash loading...

In another corner, we've got Los Angeles County, California, with a jaw-dropping 10+ MILLION people in just that county alone!

Photo by De'Andre Bush on Unsplash Photo by De'Andre Bush on Unsplash loading...

That means you can fit the entire population of Idaho inside LA County a whopping 5 times! Yeah, that's crazy.

Why does this matter? What does this have to do with Californians moving to Idaho?

There are a million reasons why Californians are moving to Idaho, but one reason why that will never stop happening is because of the sheer amount of people and population sizes/differences between the 2 states.

You see, we just used LA County as an example, but the entire state of California has approximately 39 million people, and with numbers that big, only a mere few have actually made the move to Idaho. So, considering the sheer size of California, it's safe to assume that this migration trend won't be slowing down anytime soon.

For those of us who call Idaho home, it might be disheartening to see our beloved state becoming increasingly crowded and the bad things that with that, like more crime and worse drivers for example. However, amidst the influx of newcomers, one thing remains certain... Idaho is a much better state and we should be proud its our home.

