There have been many stories concerning the impact of the Trump Administration's move to deport the millions and millions of illegal immigrants living in America. Critics have warned that the labor market in America and Idaho depends on foreign workers who are not American citizens.

Companies have benefited by employing illegal workers by hiring them at a lower wage, poor work conditions, and providing no health benefits. National media outlets fuel speculation stating that federal agents will storm schools, churches, and homes, arresting and hauling away people who are in this country illegally.

In response to concerns, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield stated Idaho's education community, as reported by Idaho Education News. She reassured the public that Idaho students who are here illegally will not be rounded up and turned over to the federal government.

The superintendent revealed that Idaho schools do not require proof that students have provided a document of their citizenship. In other words, Americans are paying for students to be educated who are not here legally.



Border Czar Tom Homan told multiple media outlets that ICE will not conduct primary raids on schools and churches. However, ICE will not be restricted from chasing suspects who flee to these places.

Idaho Law Enforcement officials continue to partner with their federal counterparts, arresting and deporting foreign national gangs and cartel members.

Idaho lawmakers are considering a bill requiring all employers to use an E-Verify program. Employers must ensure their employees are here legally from a federal government verification system.

The Idaho Legislature is moving towards giving local and state officials more power to arrest, detain, prosecute, and deport illegal aliens. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports the details here.

Should Idaho be concerned about ICE raids coming to their favorite schools? Political experts tell us the Gem State is not as high a priority as the crime-invested states run by Democrats.

