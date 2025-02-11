Idaho Legislature Seeks to Cut Aide to Illegal Migrants

The Joe Biden Administration had a unique view of America's immigration policy. Unlike any other administration in the country's history, the Biden Administration opened the borders, allowing criminals from different countries to invade our country.

Not only did they allow illegal immigrants into the country, but the administration paid them to stay in America, offering them free housing, food, education, and other benefits while denying veterans and Americans in need.

There is a new sheriff named Donald John Trump in town. The new president closed the borders, empowering the federal government to send people back to their homes. Idaho is a state that is in a tug-of-war between massive, powerful farming interests and those who are tired of illegal immigrants receiving state aid.

California and other states have offered free instate tuition, food, housing, loans, and other businesses to people living here illegally. The state is on the verge of bankruptcy.

Idaho's legislature is considering curtailing aid to those who don't follow federal or state laws. Idaho and other states cannot request or deny medical or educational services. It is known that there are students who are in the country illegally being educated by Idaho taxpayers.

Could the free ride be coming to an end? One Conservative lawmaker has introduced a bill that would deny money and aid to migrants living in Idaho illegally. Rep. Jordan Redman, R-Coeur d’Alene HB 135.

To get government assistance, one would have to provide a form of identification. The Idaho Statesman originally reported this story.

Idaho's legislature has continued to examine how the state can help the federal government with border enforcement. Several bills are currently undergoing the process to become law. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

LOOK: Border Standoff Continues in Texas Gallery Credit: Chaz

WEIRDEST DRUG BUST AT THE TEXAS BORDER Gallery Credit: Getty Images