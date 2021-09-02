Idaho #2 in Vaccine Refusal

Photo Courtesy of Idaho Governor's Office via Twitter

According to a new poll, Idaho is the second in the nation when it comes to vaccine refusal. The Gem State trails only South Dakota when it comes to folks who say they will not get the shot, says Forbes Magazine. South Dakota edged out Idaho 33%-32%. The poll was conducted from late July to late August with an average of 3,300 respondents.  

The other states where folks have said no to the vaccines are:

Alaska (29%), Oklahoma (29%), Mississippi (26%), West Virginia (26%), Alabama (26%), Montana (25%), Missouri (25%), and Tennessee (25%). The rise of the Delta variant has caused several governors to urge their citizens to get the vaccine. As reported here, Governor Little again urged Idahoans to take the shot to save the state from 'the brink.'

As Covid rates continue to rise, elected leaders could consider restricting attendance to significant events such as college football games or concerts. There seems to be a conflicting message from public health officials that substantial events are okay but increase the possibility of a super-spreader event.  

Those who are vaccinated can still catch Covid, although not as deadly, says the current science. Vaccinated Americans can still pass the virus on to others, and with hospital beds filling up, why allow these events to continue at total capacity? KTVB reports that Boise State is already struggling with Covid outbreaks this early into the school year. If more attacks occur, could we see the return of remote learning?

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

Other experts suggest mandating vaccination passports for any events. However, vaccinated folks can still be infected and contagious. Idaho is not alone in facing the challenges of Covid. Elected leaders should continue to try to educate their folks on the vaccine instead of trying to shame them into taking the poke.  

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions

While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds

Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

 

Filed Under: COVID, Idaho, Kevin Miller, newsletter, South Dakato, Vaccination Rates
Categories: Local News, politics
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top