Idaho #2 in Vaccine Refusal

According to a new poll, Idaho is the second in the nation when it comes to vaccine refusal. The Gem State trails only South Dakota when it comes to folks who say they will not get the shot, says Forbes Magazine. South Dakota edged out Idaho 33%-32%. The poll was conducted from late July to late August with an average of 3,300 respondents.

The other states where folks have said no to the vaccines are:

Alaska (29%), Oklahoma (29%), Mississippi (26%), West Virginia (26%), Alabama (26%), Montana (25%), Missouri (25%), and Tennessee (25%). The rise of the Delta variant has caused several governors to urge their citizens to get the vaccine. As reported here, Governor Little again urged Idahoans to take the shot to save the state from 'the brink.'

As Covid rates continue to rise, elected leaders could consider restricting attendance to significant events such as college football games or concerts. There seems to be a conflicting message from public health officials that substantial events are okay but increase the possibility of a super-spreader event.

Those who are vaccinated can still catch Covid, although not as deadly, says the current science. Vaccinated Americans can still pass the virus on to others, and with hospital beds filling up, why allow these events to continue at total capacity? KTVB reports that Boise State is already struggling with Covid outbreaks this early into the school year. If more attacks occur, could we see the return of remote learning?

Other experts suggest mandating vaccination passports for any events. However, vaccinated folks can still be infected and contagious. Idaho is not alone in facing the challenges of Covid. Elected leaders should continue to try to educate their folks on the vaccine instead of trying to shame them into taking the poke.

