Idaho Breaks COVID-19 Daily Case Count Record

It seems now more than ever, you may know someone that has COVID-19. This new variant, as scientists and doctors alike have warned us, is spreading quickly and here in Idaho--there is no exception.

Today, Friday January 14th, the State of Idaho broke a state record: the most COVID cases in one-day. It isn't a fun record, as there were 3,266 new cases of COVID-19 reported today alone with seven additional deaths reported. The Idaho Department of health and Welfare says that we are trending in the wrong direction.

Places That Offer Free COVID-19 Testing