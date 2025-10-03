Coffee, where would most Idahoans be without our favorite wake cup of our favorite blend? Some folks like it strong, while others prefer it with milk, cream, sugar, and protein powder; who knows when it comes to starting our day? A large amount of younger people chooses an energy drink rather than enjoying a rich, warm cup of caffeine.

When it comes to who serves the best coffee in Idaho, we're blessed to have so many great locally owned chains like Dutch and Human Bean. Have you ever wondered who the worst chain is in Idaho and across the country?

Thankfully, we won't put you on the hot seat, but we'll share with you who the worst coffee chain is, according to TCMA Conseil. Could you imagine how much coffee these folks had to drink to rank who was the best and worst?

Could you ever think of giving up coffee? Some folks believe that our favorite cup of caffeine may not be the best for you. However, how can anyone resist a nice warm or soothing cold cup of coffee? We'll share with you some well researched list, but remember coffee is a lot like a lot things, everything in moderation.

Before we get to the list, did you know there are many health benefits associated with drinking black coffee? Sometimes, it depends on who you talk to or what medical expert you believe; however, here are ten healthy reasons to drink coffee.

