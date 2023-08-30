Idaho Company Generously Donates Supplies To Maui

Idaho is known for being one of the most generous states in the union. Idahoans are never hesitant to help Americans and other folks who've been through natural disasters. The island of Maui continues to recover from the nation's most devastating and deadly fire that our country has ever faced. President Biden toured the area, but it will take more than a presidential visit to restore homes, jobs, careers, and a stable/safe environment.

One Idaho company has sent supplies to Maui without fanfare or recognition. It's not unusual for one Idaho Falls-based company to donate supplies and transportation to help those in need.

Photo Courtesy of Melaleuca Press Release Photo Courtesy of Melaleuca Press Release loading...

Wasting no time after the fires were out, the executive management team at Melaleuca rushed into action, organizing a planeload of supplies to help those impacted by the fires. The company detailed its humanitarian efforts in a release:

So far, Melaleuca and Frank VanderSloot have donated more than $135,000 in cash, food, and relief supplies, and they have plans to donate hundreds of thousands of dollars more over the coming days to Maui's recovery.

Because of their urgency, Melaleuca was one of the very first companies to arrive on Maui with assistance. Within 24 hours, Melaleuca donated more than $25,000 in personal hygiene kits and healthy snack foods to those running temporary shelters.

To accomplish this so quickly, Melaleuca chartered a private cargo plane to fly from Melaleuca's Oahu warehouse to the Maui airport.

The relief efforts are not unusual for Melaleuca. Employees and management have organized similar relief efforts to other states that have suffered natural disasters.

The company's relief work is not done yet. They collected additional money from their customers. Melaleuca customers have donated over forty-three thousand dollars, and the company will match the amount to over eighty-six thousand dollars. The entire money will go to Maui.

You can read more about Melaleuca here.

