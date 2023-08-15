Few people in America have as much money as Idaho's richest man Frank Vandersloot. The executive chairman of Melaleuca also is the holder of a new world record thanks to his very unique way of celebrating his seventy-fifth birthday.

In honor of his birthday, Mr. Vandersloot set the world record for indoor rowing using a Concept 2 machine. The world record was for the seventy-five to eighty-year-old category, reported East Idaho News.

The old-world record was a world record of 16.4 seconds. The new world record is 100 meters in 14.8 seconds. Mr. Vandersloot credited the nutrition packs from his company with helping beat the record. The entire event was livestreamed in real time while a crowd watched Frank row in person. The gentleman below explains how the record is determined.

Melaleuca is known throughout the state as one of the best workplaces. The company recently held its annual employee appreciation party featuring prizes, games, a choo choo train, and other entertainment options for the four thousand employees who showed up to celebrate.

Mr. Vandersloot is one of America's most influential Republicans who has contributed to causes in Idaho and nationwide.

The world record holder told East Idaho News that he will continue working at Melaleuca for another five years. The company is also known for hosting the largest most entertaining fireworks show west of the Mississippi. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops in the Gem State and throughout the country.

