Idaho Counties with the Most People Working from Home Since 2019

There's been a massive increase in the last few years in remote opportunities and work-from-home jobs, and when you're working from home, you can live anywhere — but do remote workers gravitate to specific places? Are there a lot more remote workers moving to Idaho?

Idaho is notorious for outdoor activities and social events etc. So, when you're not working at home from your computer, you can easily clock out and go have fun because you live in an awesome area.

What counties in Idaho have the most people working remotely?

Ever think about the fact that maybe some of the people moving here from out of state don't actually have to report anywhere for work? There are more people than we might think who work remotely and simply prefer being in Idaho over where they used to live.

There's an article from Stacker that shares more details about remote workers in Idaho. Here's what they said: "A Pew Research Center survey conducted in October 2020 found that 71% of people who could do their jobs remotely were working remotely. Still, lower-income workers were less likely to be doing so, regardless of what their job duties were."

Obviously, remote work looks very different in 2024 than it did in March 2020 during the pandemic. However, most people have tried to continue their remote work. Stacker shares, "In the same 2022 Pew Research Center survey, respondents said working from home made it easier to balance their personal lives with work and meet deadlines."

Keep scrolling for a list of the Top 5 Idaho counties with the most people working from home.

5 Idaho Counties with the Most People Working from Home Gallery Credit: Parker K.

Top 20 Highest Paying Jobs in Boise According to the latest figures published on the Idaho Department of Labor's website , these are the highest paying jobs in "Boise City." That region includes Ada, Canyon, Boise and Gem counties. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

2024 Boise Music Festival Main Stage Artists The 13th Annual Boise Music Festival is June 22, 2024 at Expo Idaho! Here's a look at the artists who've been announced to perform on this year's main stage! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2024 More and more artists are finding their way to the Treasure Valley! Here's a look at who's coming our way in 2024. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Monster Jam Returning to Nampa's Ford Idaho Center Gallery Credit: Parker Kane