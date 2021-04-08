Idaho Crime Junkies Can Get Paid To Watch Documentaries

True crime is the "trendy" thing right now, so it seems. Whether it is in the form of a podcast like the way "Serial" got everyone talking years ago or the latest documentary on Netflix. There just seems to be a real interest in crime when it comes to entertainment and honestly, I'm one of the many that you could consider as being "sucked in".

A May 5th deadline is coming up quick for Idahoans to have the opportunity to be paid $2,400 in ONE DAY to binge nothing but true crime--while blogging about it. I love blogging so this is exciting for me!

MagellanTV is the company looking for candidates willing to stream 24-hours of true crime and it is the second year this offer has been on the table. Last year, $1,000 was awarded.

Winners selected to take part in this crazy crime-watching binge will be viewing:

“Great Bank Heists” 53 minutes

“Mistress Mercy” 87 minutes

“A Shallow Grave” 48 minutes

“A Monster Among Us” 48 minutes

“Crossbow Killer” 48 minutes

“Night Terror” 24 minutes

“Murder in Paradise” 46 minutes

“Jonestown Paradise Lost” 100 minutes

“The Family: Inside the Manson Cult” 91 minutes

“The Price of Honor” 109 minutes

“Crime Files with David Wilson” 180 minutes

“The Great Mint Swindle” 92 minutes

“Chain Gang Girls” 135 minutes

“Conversations with a Serial Killer” 127 minutes

“Psychopath: Redefining Rational” 50 minutes

“The Columbine Massacre: In the Killer’s Mind” 51 minutes

“Jack the Ripper: Tabloid Killer” 44 minutes

“Deadly Dates” 132 minutes

Full disclosure, I'm a huge crime junkie and I don't think that I have ever seen any of these movies or specials before, so--I'll let you know how they are once I'm announced as one of the winners! Fingers crossed!

Want to apply to be a winner yourself? Click HERE.