Idaho Dodges National List That California and Utah Are Both On

In a recent report highlighting the worst-run cities in America, Idaho emerges as a standout success with none of its cities making the list. However, many of our neighboring states do have cities on the list. So, which cities near us are some of the "worst-run cities in America?"

The study, conducted by WalletHub and analyzed by Stacker utilized data from June 2023 to determine the rankings based on overall operating efficiency, considering factors such as financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution.

Boise, the capital city of Idaho, and the broader Treasure Valley region can take pride in their effective and well-managed municipal systems. Notably, Nampa was listed as #1 on WalletHub's list of the best-run cities in America, with Boise not far behind at #4.

Despite the economic challenges faced here in the Treasure Valley, marked by historically high and record-breaking inflation, Idaho's local governments have navigated the terrain admirably according to this data.

When it comes to the worst-run cities somewhat relevant to Idaho, California had 11 total cities on the list, and there were 2 cities from our neighboring states—Utah and Wyoming.

Cheyenne, Wyoming

Salt Lake City, Utah

While many cities across the nation continue to struggle with the economic aftermath of the pandemic, Idaho's absence from the list underscores its commitment to providing quality services within budget constraints and all kinds of challenges. So, even though it might sometimes feel like things are challenging here, we're doing relatively well compared to other states and cities, including our neighbors.

