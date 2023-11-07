Idaho Elections: Thank You for Saving America

Tonight, months of endless campaigning will come to an end. Elections in Idaho and across the country have only one winner and one loser. Experts believe the turnout could exceed expectations in Ada County due to several mayor's races and the jail bond. Although the off-year elections get little attention, they're still essential.

We won't review the big races in Boise, Meridian, Eagle, Star, and Kuna. However, we will take this time to thank everyone participating in this election. Our constitutional republic is dependent on an informed and engaged electorate.

We often criticize people who are engaged in politics. National politics have become unrecognizable due to name-calling and tribalism. Big money injected into state politics has raised the cost of what was once grassroots campaigns.

Local elections like what we're experiencing today are the true backbone of our self-governance. The late Speaker of the House, Tip O'Neil, famously said, 'All politics is local.' Today's Idaho elections are genuinely all about local control.

School boards, city councils, and other elected offices need good people to control spending and reflect the local values of our community. No one runs for office alone. A candidate's success cannot happen without the support of family, friends, and coworkers.

We want to take this time to thank everyone who volunteered, worked the phones, knocked on doors, put up signs, donated to a campaign, or encouraged folks to make a difference. You may not get a trophy, but win or lose, you're all winners to us in Idaho and across the country.