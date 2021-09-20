Idaho Gas Prices Drop Slightly

Idaho gas prices finally have dropped slightly in the last week. While the national average for gas per gallon rose two cents, Idaho's fell two cents. However, AAA Idaho expects more turbulence due to the after-effects of the recent hurricane season in a release.

Idaho gas prices are at the lowest level since just before Memorial Day and the start of the summer driving season. Although most Idahoans continue to vacation on the weekend, we can expect lower demand to lower prices at the pump. Once severe weather season hits, we should see further reduced rates for gasoline prices at the pump.

"Production is slowly ramping up, but right now, crude oil stocks are at their lowest level since 2017, when Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc in the Gulf," says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. "Tight supplies are driving up the price of crude oil, and the national average price for gasoline is now at a seven-year high."

Today, Idaho's average price for regular is $3.77, which is four cents less than a month ago and $1.32 more than a year ago. Meanwhile, the U.S. average is $3.20, which is three cents more than a month ago and $1.02 more than a year ago. The states with the largest weekly increases are Ohio (+11 cents), Florida (+10 cents), and Kentucky (+8 cents).

Idaho is one of just 15 states that saw the price of fill-ups drop from a week ago.

"It's worth noting that we're only at the halfway point of hurricane season, and we've already had 17 named storms," Conde said.

"Depending on how things go, prices at the pump could be pretty wobbly heading into October."

Here's a selection of Idaho gas prices as of 9/20/21 from AAA:

Boise - $3.88

Coeur d'Alene - $3.43

Franklin - $3.78

Idaho Falls - $3.70

Lewiston - $3.48

Pocatello - $3.79

Twin Falls - $3.87

