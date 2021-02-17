Idaho Gas Prices Largest Increase in America

Gem State drivers will be feeling the pain as they fill up on gasoline. According to the AAA news release, the Gem State saw the largest monthly increase in the U.S. with a 20-cent jump in gas prices. The rising cost of oil continues to put upward pressure on the price of fuel. Two thousand twenty-one crude oil prices could top the highest price in 2020 as early as this week. Gas prices could be going up considering the severe weather across the country.

“There is strong market optimism that COVID-19 vaccines will help restore economic activity and bring some demand for fuel back online, but right now, demand is pretty modest - just 7.7 million barrels per day,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “This week’s cold weather may drop demand even more in the short term, but freezing conditions have also interrupted refinery activity and distribution in parts of the country, which may shrink supply in some areas.”

Idaho’s state average has increased by 23 cents to begin the year, prices in the Treasure Valley have been even more turbulent, with drivers in the Boise area paying an average of 34 cents more per gallon than they did at the end of 2020.

Here’s a list of Idaho gas prices across the state as of 2/16/21:

Boise - $2.55

Coeur d’Alene - $2.35

Franklin - $2.33

Idaho Falls - $2.34

Lewiston - $2.44

Pocatello - $2.35

Twin Falls - $2.36