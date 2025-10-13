As long as there has been the printed word, radio, television, and movies, the American West has held a special mystical place in the hearts of Americans and others worldwide. The phrase, 'Go West, Young Man!' Has been the motto of real and dime store cowboys and cowgirls.

The West was developed by the work of countless pioneers and the quest to strike it rich. Today, most folks believe the tech industry is the quickest, easiest way to become wealthy.

A few years ago, aspiring robber barons became energy vampires while mining bitcoin gold. The creation of crypto led many cities, counties, and others to limit the energy used by crypto cowboys.

California and other states, like our beloved home, Idaho, were first developed by settlers and speculators in search of gold. You don't have to listen to KIDO Talk Radio to hear all the ads for gold to understand that gold is in demand.

Gold trading is at its highest level ever. Why is the price of gold so high? Many speculate it could be tariffs, Russia, the debt, or other unknown factors.

The price of gold is so high that folks are leaving their jobs to hunt for gold. The Wall Street Journal reported that Americans are prospecting for gold in rivers, mines, and other places.

Gold hunters, like the famed forty-niners of California in the past, are scouring the country, knowing an ounce here or there could radically change their lives.

Gold deposits are still found in Idaho. Although not as well known for its gold as other Western States, Idaho has plenty of prospectors and gold reserves. Good Luck, Everybody!

