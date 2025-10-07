Idaho stands as one of the most dominant Republican states in the nation, proudly controlled by the GOP with a supermajority. The strength of Idaho's Republican Party is such that national political operatives steer clear of the Gem State. Why? Because Democrats do not stand a chance in Idaho.

Boise, the city of trees, was once a more politically diverse place, with a Democratic governor and a Republican mayor. However, it has now become a bastion of liberalism. In light of the current state of affairs in Seattle and Portland, some are concerned about the possibility of Boise following their radical progressive path.

Boise's Mayor Lauren McClean has been reelected and is likely to run again. The liberal Democrat has yet to face a serious challenger despite raising taxes, picking fights with the legislature, and a police debacle, which involved [specific details about the police issue].

Political observers have often asked themselves why the state's Republican Party hasn't made inroads politically in Boise?

Idaho's capital city does create an opportunity to elect Republicans. However, electing a Republican in Boise is easier said than done. The current Republican Party is so big that one could argue there are three to five legitimate mini parties within the state's GOP, meaning there are significant internal divisions and differing priorities.

If the state's GOP can't come together on a candidate and proper support, then Boise will remain a liberal stronghold. However, if the party ever did unify, the days of liberals running Boise would be a footnote in history.

