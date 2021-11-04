Idaho Governor Brad Little Joins Lawsuit Against President Biden

In a move that is making national headlines, Idaho's governor Brad Little will be joining a lawsuit against the Biden Administration.

We can remember when the primetime television show "Masked Singer" was the only "mask talk" worth arguing over, nowadays, it's all about the masks and the vaccines. Recently, the White House unveiled a requirement for Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees. The task? Get vaccinated or receive weekly COVID-19 testing.

This new measure is set to go into effect on January 4th and as one can imagine, the commentary around this runs the gamut from both politicians and everyday Americans.

