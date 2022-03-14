Idaho Has Its Own Solution For Your Daylight Saving Time Woes

In my thirty-four years of existence, I have never heard or met one person who said “Spring Forward” for daylight saving time was something they’re excited about. The type of person who loves “springing forward” is the type of person who eats their pizza with a fork… the type of person who reminds the teacher after class has been dismissed that there was homework due. Everyone loves “Fall Back” but unfortunately, with the way things are we can’t have one without the other.

According to WebExhibits.org, the first daylight saving time plan was adopted back in 1918 before going through a variety of modifications over the year. There have been multiple debates over the years as to whether or not we should keep having to alter our clocks twice a year (right when we seem to get into a rhythm).

Luckily, if you’re fed up or simply need more time than others to adapt to the sudden change, Idaho offers somewhat of a “life hack” for the victims of daylight saving time. Just under three and a half hours north of Boise, you’ll find the secluded town of Lucille in Idaho County with the camping sites at Slate Creek roughly just 15 minutes further up the road. It is here that you will “fall back” an hour and enjoy the life you had before daylight saving time reared its ugly head into our lives. That’s right, Idaho is just one of 13 states to have multiple time zones (mountain and pacific time) with the entire northern panhandle operating under pacific time.

Now, we get it – that’s 3 ½ hours (or 2 ½ depending on how you look at it) away to get your hour back is a bit drastic but if you don’t mind doing a little camping and fishing, isn’t it worth it?

Do you believe we should get rid of daylight saving time?

