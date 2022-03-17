Why Keeping Daylight Savings Permanent is Actually a Bad Idea

Let’s face it: changing our clocks ahead an hour for daylight saving time kind of sucks.

It messes with our sleep schedules, and it’s particularly horrendous for those who have children.

But we have to admit, having an extra hour of sunshine at the end of the day is a preeeeetty sweet trade-off.

Well apparently those in Congress also hate changing their clocks twice a year, because the U.S. Senate recently passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time (DST) permanent starting November 2023.

The bill still needs to get approved by the U.S. House and the president, but it leaves citizens everywhere wondering: is this actually a good idea?

Well, as it turns out, many experts argue that it is in fact not a good idea.

So, listed below are the possible negative effects that permanently switching to daylight savings may have:

