In recent years, Idahoans have resisted the urge to legalize marijuana, otherwise known as weed. Washington State, Oregon, and other states have bent the knee, allowing some form of drug to be made available to the public.

The farm bill did allow a hemp exception, allowing hemp products and other THC products to be sold. The industry, with its immense popularity and a revenue of $ 28 billion, according to Axios, has become a force to be reckoned with.

The loophole has been blown up thanks to the bill ending the government shutdown. In other words, the audience will have to bid farewell to their favorite THC products like lip balm, smelling salts, etc. The pro-hemp industry is mighty, but couldn't stop the end of the hemp exception.

Will legal hemp products be banned and if so how soon? The ban has one year before all the products will be taken off the shelves. Industry insiders tell us there will be a huge fight to restore the hemp loophole.

Axios and Crain's Chicago Business reported over 300,000 jobs have been created since 2018. Law enforcment led by over 35 state attorney generals want the hemp off the streets. States have made big money off of taxing edible products like gummies.

Idaho had resisted legilizing hemp and hemp based products due to concerns voiced by law enforcement. Officials told the legislature the state lacks equipment to differeniate the diffference between legal hemp and illegal marijuana.

A group of activists have orgnazed an effort to get medical marijuana legalized on the ballot. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

