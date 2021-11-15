Idaho House Censure Giddings

The Idaho Legislature returned from their recess to finish a few legislative items that could wait till January. The House voted 49-19 voted to censure Representative Pricilla Giddings. The vote followed a report from the House Ethics Committee. Giddings was also removed from the House Resources Committee.

The speaker of the House gave shared his thoughts in a release. "This vote was scheduled as part of the House of Representatives return to Boise and one of several topics that needed to be addressed before closing the books on this year's session," said Speaker of the House Scott Bedke. "It is my hope is that we can now all come together over the next several days to block the latest attempt of federal overreach by the Biden Administration."

The House also moved to block Joe Biden's vaccine legislation. Biden has lost a ruling from the Fifth Circuit Cour of Appeals. The ruling has derailed Biden's use of OSHA to mandate employers demand proof of vaccination or face termination.

Several states, including Idaho, have sued the federal government over Biden's move. The challenge for Republicans will be how to battle Biden, while keeping IACI happy. IACI is the influential trade organization that sent a letter to the legislators last week demanding that government stay out of the vaccination mandate business.

"It's time for the Idaho Legislature to take a clear stance on vaccine mandates," said Majority Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma. "By approving legislation to fight federal vaccine mandates of any sort, the Idaho House Republican Caucus is signaling its commitment to dozens of other states who are standing up to President Biden's overreach."

Legislative leaders hope that this session will be unlike last Winter's. This session is the third session in the calendar year. The first session was the longest in the body's history. A Summer session was called to deal with the challenges of liability involving events during the Covid pandemic.

The House never officially adjourned in case the legislative body was needed during an emergency. Governor Little was heavily criticized during the first months of Covid. Several legislators believed that they should've been involved in the governor's decisions during that crisis period.

