The battle for the hearts and minds of Idahoans has spilled over into another act of violence and vandalism. The Boise Police reported that a building, 1100 block of South Vinnell Way, rented by the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, was vandalized.

This is the second incident in the Treasure Valley in less than a week. The Portico North Building was the scene of an ambulance attack last Thursday. The perpetrator is still on the loose as law enforcement continues its search.

IDAHOANS SUPPORT ICE IN IDAHO They love Idaho and America Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

The damage to the Boise building included spray paint and broken windows. Boise Police are working with all agencies to find who was responsible.

ICE in Idaho has drawn the attention of national media outlets like CBS News. They flew national correspondent Matt Gutman to interview Canyon County Sheriff Keiran Donahue. Their conversation revolved around the arrest of several individuals involved in the alleged illegal gambling and horse racing action in Wilder, Idaho.

Immigration, legal and illegal, has become the number one issue in the Gem State. Several lawmakers held a public forum to educate the public on the need for enforcement and transparency in the state’s immigration system. A week later, several prominent business leaders met with the press to release a report stating that Idahoans depend on illegal labor.

The continued fallout over immigration has led to protests and counterprotests involving the future of immigration in Idaho. Idaho law enforcement will not rest until those who committed these acts are held accountable.

Could we see an ICE surge in Idaho? It's hard to fathom that any state will see another surge like what we witnessed in Minnesota. Idaho is a state that cooperates with federal authorities. It's doubtful we'll see Kristie Noem or other ICE officials.

It is troubling that terror attacks that have occurred states have come to Idaho. We'll continue to report on this story as it develops.

ICE Protest Photos ICE protesters hit the streets in Boise, Idaho Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER