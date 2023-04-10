Idaho Juror Describes Locking Eyes With Cult Mom Lori Vallow

After hundreds of Idahoans have been filtered through the special jury selection that began with almost two thousand potential jurors and now has the eighteen needed, the trial of accused murderer Lori Vallow will begin in Boise. As she's been called, the Idaho Cult Mom is on trial for the murders of her two children, Tylee and JJ, and conspiracy to commit murder involving Tammy Daybell, her husband's former wife.

#1 The Children YouTube loading...

The case has been years in the making as the court moved the case from Eastern Idaho to Ada County to allow for a larger jury pool. The judge has instructed the jurors not to talk about the case, watch television, or listen to the radio, to remain objective. One person struck from the jury pool shared her impressions of Lori Vallow with Live Now From Fox.

Inside Lori Vallow's Murder Trial A look at the past and what to expect as she fights for her life.

Tracy Poff told Live Now, "Holy S*&t, that's Lori Vallow." She said that she locked eyes with Vallow, who began crying. "Why would the emotion now? You have not shown any emotion this entire time, and now that the charges are being read of your children being murdered, you're going to your going to start to show emotion? I was just angry; I was really angry."

Fox 10 Phoenix via YouTube Fox 10 Phoenix via YouTube loading...

The jury pool is made up of ten men and eight women who could be hearing the case for over eight weeks. The courtroom where Vallow's trial will take place has room for sixty people. We expect the national media to begin to join other national and regional outlets now that the trial has started. Unlike her husband, who could get the death penalty, Vallow will face the prospect of losing her life if convicted.

Chad and Lori Daybell through the years A look at the deaths of JJ and Tylee and the people accused of killing them.