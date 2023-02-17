Idaho lawmakers Propose bill to Criminalize Covid Shots

Idaho's history with the Covid vaccinations continues as two Conservative Idaho lawmakers introduced legislation that is getting national attention. The proposed bill would prohibit medical professionals from giving the Covid shot to Idahoans. The shot debate was significant in Idaho as thousands of healthcare workers were fired for refusing to take the vaccination.

Several Idaho cities held mask-burning ceremonies protesting the health district face covering requirements. This week Senator Tammy Nicholas and Representative Judy Boyle introduced HB 154 in the House Health & Welfare Committee on Wednesday.

Here's what the bill says specifically:

"A person may not provide or administer a vaccine developed using messenger ribonucleic acid technology for use in an individual or any other mammal in this state."

The crime would be a misdemeanor and would go into effect this July. The committee voted 11-9 in favor of the bill further discussion. If the committee passes it, the bill will go to the full House for a vote. You can read the bill

A look at Idaho during the pandemic.

