Idaho’s 5 Biggest Issues That the Idaho Legislature Can’t Ignore

September is the start of football, the fall season, and thankfully a break from our triple-digit summer temperatures. Politics returns to center stage as the legislature meets for a special session next week. Governor Little called the session says Idahoans deserve another tax break and more money for schools. Are those the most critical issues to you?

If you're tired of the bait and switch and want to hold our folks accountable, a few issues need to be addressed. We suggest you ask the question and let the politician answer without interruption. If their answer makes sense, then maybe they've earned your vote. If not, you can always ask a follow-up: Why hasn't the legislature addressed the ever-escalating property tax rates on every Idahoan home?

