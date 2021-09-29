Idaho Man Sets House on Fire After Emotional Breakup

I will be the first to admit that burning something that reminds you of an ex after a bad breakup is sort of therapeutic. Of course, this applies to pictures, letters, even clothing items.. but definitely not the whole house! A man from Idaho Falls must not have got that memo.

Eli Lewis, 42, was arrested and recently charged with a felony of first-degree arson after the mobile home he lived in with his ex-girlfriend caught on fire on September 18th. No one was inside when police and first responders arrived on the scene but they were able to locate Lewis at a nearby park, according to eastidahonews.com.

When they took Lewis back to the scene, his ex-girlfriend and other family members were also there. Lewis reportedly began yelling, “I did it, the house was ugly, I made it beautiful, this is true," according to court documents. At that point, it was clear to police that this act was committed over a recent breakup. Officers were left with no choice after that outburst other than to take Lewis to the Bonneville County Jail and book him for arson.

An Idaho Falls Police Department news release states that investigators found two bottles of lighter fluid, a small propane tank, a 5-gallon propane tank, charcoal, and other evidence indicating someone set the fire intentionally inside the home upon inspection.

Lewis could be ordered to spend up to 25-years in prison and or pay a $100,000 fine along with restitution if he is ultimately convicted with a felony arson charge.

