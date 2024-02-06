Local Playground Destroyed by Fire: Boise Police Suspect Arson

Late last night, around 12:46am on February 6th, 2024, Boise Fire responded to a distress call reporting a large playground fire at the 5000 block of N. Eugene St., according to a release from the Boise Police Department. Castle Hills Park bore the brunt of the blaze, resulting in a complete loss of playground equipment. Boise City Fire Investigators have determined that the fire was started intentionally.

Boise Police Officers were called to the scene around 1:30am to launch an arson investigation. Detectives are diligently scouring the area for additional evidence and examining surveillance footage in hopes of identifying the perpetrator.

Expressing disappointment, Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway stated, "This is a very disappointing situation, and we are working closely with Boise Police, Boise Fire, and the city’s Risk and Safety team on next steps." While the playground is insured, the estimated cleanup and replacement costs are anticipated to reach hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The community can expect updates from Boise Parks and Recreation regarding the timeline for replacing the Castle Hills Park playground as the investigation unfolds.

Boise Police Statement on How YOU Can Help:

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677). Tips can also be submitted online at www.343COPS.com or through the "P3 Tips" mobile app. Boise Police and city officials are counting on the community's cooperation to bring those responsible to justice.

Toby Keith Dies: Jason Aldean, Luke Combs + More Stars React Toby Keith died at the age of 62 on Monday (Feb. 5) after a battle with stomach cancer. His death left the country music community mourning one of its most influential figures and talented songwriters. Here are some of the tributes and memories artists shared as they grieved Keith's passing. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak

Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2024 More and more artists are finding their way to the Treasure Valley! Here's a look at who's coming our way in 2024. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

The Most Unforgettable Halftime Show Moments Ever Discover the 25 most iconic, controversial and unforgettable Super Bowl Halftime Show moments ever. Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol