Idaho Braces For Ex NFL Player’s Pro Marijuana Ontario Visit

First, it was the rap/movie star Snoop Dogg who made the pilgrimage to Ontario, Oregon. The Oregon city has become famous due to its unique position as the home of many marijuana dispensaries. Now a former NFL player and Heisman Trophy winner is coming to Ontario to promote his pro-weed gear and smoking marijuana brand.

Check Out Heisman Trophy Winner Ex-NFL Player's Weed Life He led the league in rushing and now wants to lead you to marijuana.

Ricky Williams is one of the greatest running backs in college football history who played for the University of Texas. Williams played in the NFL and was photographed as a bride with head coach Mike Ditka as the groom for the defunct ESPN Magazine cover.

YouTube YouTube loading...

The Idaho Statesman reported that Mr. Williams would appear at a dispensary in Ontario this weekend. The former NFL player has been a marijuana advocate since his playing days. Although federal law prohibits the sale of marijuana, states like Oregon have legalized the weed because the federal government doesn't currently enforce the law.

Will Idaho Legalize Marijuana?

Idaho continues to hold the line against marijuana legalization. Using medical or recreational marijuana is illegal in the Gem State. Idaho Governor Brad Little has vowed to keep Idaho free of legal weed. The Ontario dispensaries make most of their revenue from Idahoans crossing the border to buy the weed legally and then returning to Idaho, where the drug is illegal.

National Attention

Mr. Williams played for Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, and Baltimore Ravens. One could say Mr. Williams was pro-weed before being pro-weed was cool. He left the NFL in 2011 after being suspended for violating the league's drug policy. The forty-five-year-old has become a well-known advocate for consuming marijuana. USA Today profiled his post-NFL career.

Mr. Williams continues to be advocate for cannabis through his new company Highsman. He explained his reasoning in a press release:

“It is time we change the way we talk about cannabis,” says founder Ricky Williams. “Highsman is about an appreciation for greatness. There is a passionate and dedicated team behind the brand, and together we want to help all people inspire greatness in themselves.”

Weed Tweets: The People of Idaho React to 4/20 in Hilarious Ways The people of Idaho had a lot to tweet about on 4/20. Here are our favorite tweets from weed's favorite day of the year.

5 Super Dope Spots To Smoke Weed In Idaho You're in Idaho and looking for some where cool to burn one down? Look no further. These are the five spots I'd recommend you check out to really get the most out of your session. Idaho is home of amazing scenery, so get ready to destress and have your worries fade away. Let's spark it up.