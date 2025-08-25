Steak and potatoes, or is it potatoes and steak? In the Gem State, the potato always gets the top billing. Before folks went vegan or carbless, steak and potatoes were the fuel that fed the nation. No one ever looked forward to eating beans and rice like they did or do for steak and potatoes.

Idahoans do love their meat, especially barbecue. Idaho's second-largest city, Meridian, will be honoring those carnivores and carboholics Saturday at Kleiner Park from 9 am to 9 pm. It is the first of many Idaho Meat and Tater BBQ Fest.

How Much Does It Cost?

The event is free, featuring live music, barbecue competitions, a car show, food, a kids zone, beer gardens, bands, a DJ, and other activities, including a pancake breakfast from the Meridian Lions Club.

The Top 5 Places To Visit For The Best BBQ In Idaho We look at the top barbecue restaurants in the Treasure Valley according to reviews. We're looking at the spots with a minimum of one hundred reviews; who has the best BBQ? Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas

Barbecue masters will be competing in a KCBS-sanctioned Master Series competition. Here's how the group defined the competition.

'Teams will compete in the four official KCBS categories: Chicken, Ribs, Pork, and Brisket, with an optional Idaho Potato Ancillary Category. We're proud to offer a total prize purse of $16,000, with cash awards and recognition for top teams.'

Is there a better way to spend a Saturday afternoon or evening? Food, cars, bands, barbecue, and family-friendly activities? Do you like cars? Let's not forget the classic car show competition featuring forty-five categories.

The competition starts at 10am and runs till 2pm. The weather looks to be ideal as opposed to other times of the year where are area is under triple digits. It won't be long before the temperature drops and the snow flies, so grab you family, friends and go get your steak, meat, and POTATOES!

8 Meats That Are Illegal to BBQ in Idaho Listen, not that we think you’d ever actually want to throw any of these on the grill—but if you did, just know you'd be breaking the law and could face some serious fines or even jail time. Here are 8 meats that are illegal to have or possess at your BBQs in Idaho and most states in the nation. Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge